Ayars J, Kramer HA, Jones GM. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2023; 120(48): e2312909120.

(Copyright © 2023, National Academy of Sciences)

10.1073/pnas.2312909120

37983516

Fire activity during 2020 to 2021 in California, USA, was unprecedented in the modern record. More than 19,000 km(2) of forest vegetation burned (10× more than the historical average), potentially affecting the habitat of 508 vertebrate species. Of the >9,000 km(2) that burned at high severity, 89% occurred in large patches that exceeded historical estimates of maximum high-severity patch size. In this 2-y period, 100 vertebrate species experienced fire across >10% of their geographic range, 16 of which were species of conservation concern. These 100 species experienced high-severity fire across 5 to 14% of their ranges, underscoring potentially important changes to habitat structure. Species in this region are not adapted to high-severity megafires. Management actions, such as prescribed fires and mechanical thinning, can curb severe fire behavior and reduce the potential negative impacts of uncharacteristic fires on wildlife.


wildfire; climate change; fire severity; megafire; wildlife habitat

