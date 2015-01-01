Abstract

Antimanic and phase-prophylactic features of lithium (Li) in subjects with affective disorders has been known for a long while. Furthermore, it has also been proven for decades that - partially due to its aforementioned effects - Li has marked antisuicide properties in subjects with mood disorders. Intriguingly, consistent findings from several studies conducted in the last 15 years suggest that the antisuicide effect of Li can also be detected in those members of the population who consume drinking water with high Li contents (in connection with this, we must note that the level of Li in tap water is several orders of magnitude less than the therapeutic dose of Li). Based on these results, and also taking into the consideration the long-known anti-goiter effect of iodized table salt, some experts suggest considering the enrichment of tap water with microdose Li. This paper paper briefly summarizes our current knowledge on this topic as well as the related clinical and ethical dilemmas.



lítium (Li) affektív betegségekben észlelhető antimániás és epizód-profilaktikus hatása régóta ismert, és több évtizede bizonyított az is, hogy - részben ezen hatások miatt - hangulatzavarokban kifejezett szuicid prevenciós tulajdonsággal is rendelkezik. Ugyanakkor az utóbbi másfél évtizedben végzett számos vizsgálat egybehangzó eredménye szerint ez az öngyilkosság-megelőző hatás kimutatható a relatíve magas Li tartalmú ivóvizet fogyasztó populációban, jóllehet az ivóvízben jelenlévő Li szint nagyságrendekkel alacsonyabb, mint a hangulatzavarokban terápiásan alkalmazott dózis. Ezekre az eredményekre alapozva - a jódozott konyhasó régóta ismert golyva-ellenes hatásának analógiájára - több szakértô szerint mérlegelni kellene a csapvíz dúsítását mikrodózisú Li-mal. Jelen közlemény röviden összefoglalja az ezzel kapcsolatos ismereteinket és érinti a jelzett javaslattal kapcsolatos szakmai és etika dilemmákat is.

Language: hu