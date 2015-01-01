Abstract

The CERT-D program offers a new treatment approach addressing disturbed cognitive and psychosocial functioning in major depressive disorder (MDD). The current analysis of a randomised controlled trial (RCT) comprises two objectives: Firstly, evaluating the program's efficacy of a personalised versus standard treatment and secondly, assessing the treatment's persistence longitudinally. Participants (N = 112) were randomised into a personalised or standard treatment group. Both groups received 8 weeks of cognitive training, followed by a three-month follow-up without additional training. The type of personalised training was determined by pre-treatment impairments in the domains of cognition, emotion-processing and social-cognition. Standard training addressed all three domains equivalent. Performance in these domains was assessed repeatedly during RCT and follow-up. Treatment comparisons during the RCT-period showed benefits of personalised versus standard treatment in certain aspects of social-cognition. Conversely, no benefits in the remaining domains were found, contradicting a general advantage of personalisation. Exploratory follow-up analysis on persistence of the program's effects indicated sustained intervention outcomes across the entire sample. A subsequent comparison of clinical outcomes between personalised versus standard treatment over a three-month follow-up period showed similar results. First evidence suggests that existing therapies for MDD could benefit from an adjunct administration of the CERT-D program.

