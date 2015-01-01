|
Citation
Yan K, Feng Y, Liu Z, Shi W, Jiang Y, Liu J. Psychol. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37982432
Abstract
High and rising rates of smoking and drinking among Chinese adolescents are contributing to increasingly serious physical and mental health issues. While impulsivity has been demonstrated to be significantly related to adolescent cigarette and alcohol use, little is known about the mechanisms behind this association. The current study focused on resilience and depressive symptoms as potential mediators of this link, exploring the indirect pathways connecting impulsivity to teenage tobacco and alcohol use. Possible gender differences in this indirect pathway were also explored. Participants were secondary school students from southern China (N = 3466; 49.2% were female; M(age) = 14.18; SD(age) = 1.57).
Language: en
Keywords
resilience; alcohol use; depression; Impulsivity; cigarette use; gender difference