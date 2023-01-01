|
Citation
|
Hayes L, Lease SH. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37982784
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Substantial evidence demonstrates the physical, mental, and social health disparities experienced by sex trafficking survivors (STSs) in the United States. The limited exploration of disordered eating symptomology in STSs is a notable gap in understanding their health needs, especially considering the known link between exposure to trauma and disordered eating. One purpose of this study was to document the occurrence of disordered eating in a sample of STSs. This study also examined the unique effect of the sex trafficking experience, separate from other traumas, in explaining disordered eating directly and indirectly through mechanisms of self-objectification, including self-surveillance and body shame.
Language: en