Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the study is to determine the disaster preparedness perceptions, psychological resilences and empathy levels of nurses after 2023 Great Turkiye Earthquake.



METHOD: This descriptive study was conducted in 2023 using with E-Anket. This study was carried out with voluntary participation of 464 nurses living in different geographical regions of Turkiye. The data of the study were obtained utilizing Nurses' Disasters Prepardeness Perception Scale (NDPPS), Pyschological Resileince Scale (PRS) and Empathy Scale (ES).



RESULTS: In this study, the disaster preparedness perception of the nurses was found to be at medium level. More than half of the nurses (65.1%) reported that they did not received any disaster training before. A meaningful was found between the nurses' disaster preparedness perceptions and their empathy levels and psychological resilence.



CONCLUSIONS: As in many countries, it is possible to state that also in Turkiye, the training of nurses for disasters are inadequate and that the studies on this subject are limited. This study will provide a theoretical platform to develop nurses' awareness of disaster preparedness and pyschological resilience and empathic approach programs to increase disaster resilience, and to conduct future research on disaster nursing.

Language: en