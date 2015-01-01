|
INTRODUCTION: In the United States, primary medical care settings are the first accessed resource for both medical and behavioral health care. Thus, there is a clear need for accurate and efficient behavioral health screening in this setting, including routine surveillance screening for suicide risk. The Multidimensional Behavioral Health Screen (MBHS), a broadband but very brief screening tool developed specifically for primary care, has been updated to include an algorithm that classifies suicide risk based on the interpersonal-psychological theory of suicide, and associated interview and decision framework. This study aims to evaluate the predictive accuracy of the new MBHS 2.0 suicide risk algorithm, with actual risk determined by clinical suicide risk interview.
Screening; Assessment; Suicide Risk