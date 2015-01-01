|
Citation
|
Sprang G, Gusler S, Eslinger J, Gottfried R. Trauma Violence Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37981840
|
Abstract
|
This systematic literature review examines the relationship between secondary traumatic stress (STS) and compassion satisfaction (CS) to identify the state of the science and directions for future research. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis framework was used to guide the identification and evaluation of studies. Eight academic databases were systematically searched between July and December of 2022 to identify articles and dissertations published in English or Hebrew between 2000 and 2022. Studies were considered for inclusion if they examined the relationship between STS and CS and met an established quality threshold. If studies used a mixed methods approach, only quantitative results were included in the review. The search strategy yielded 537 studies with 33 included in the final review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burnout; compassion fatigue; compassion satisfaction; secondary traumatic stress; systematic literature review