Abstract

Road traffic crashes (RTC) are one of the leading causes of global mortality, resulting in over 1.35 million deaths every year. It is a leading cause of death among children and young adults. Ethiopia faces an increasing burden of the problem, and several factors are implicated in the rising trend. Issues concerning drivers and their immediate environments play a crucial role in road traffic crashes. This study was conducted to identify the driver determinants in road traffic crashes in Southwest Ethiopia. A community-based case-control study was conducted on a total of 336 drivers (cases, n=111; controls, n=225). Cases were drivers who had caused an RTC in the past year, controls were drivers who had not. Simple random sampling was employed to select participants. Independent determinants of road traffic crashes were identified using the 95 percent confidence interval of the odds ratio at p < 0.05 in the multivariable logistic regression. Driver and vehicle characteristics that were significant determinants of RTC in the study area were: limited driving experience (AOR: 2.6; 95% CI (1.04, 6.5), alcohol consumption (AOR: 5.17; 95% CI (2.23, 11.7), inconsistent use of seat belts (AOR: 3.19; 95% CI (1.6, 6.3), vehicle years of service (AOR: 2.6; 95% CI (1.3, 5.3) and speeding (AOR: 4.595% CI (2.3-8.9). Mentored driving is recommended to boost the experience of novice drivers. Enforcement of existing laws and behavioural interventions should be strengthened against risky driving practices. Drivers of older vehicles with long intervals between service should be kept under close supervision.



Key Findings



-In India, buses are involved in 5-10 percent of the total and fatal road traffic crashes compared to global figures ranging from 0.5-1.6 percent in developed nations.



-Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) analysis was used to identify frequent Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crash locations in Delhi.



-Vulnerable road users are involved in 78 percent of total crashes involving public transport buses.



-Steps to enhance safety performance of public transport bus services are discussed.

