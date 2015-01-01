Abstract

The evidence for the effectiveness of alcohol interlock programs (AIP) was examined. Interest centred on understanding the individual impact of specific elements that can be incorporated within a program. The overall aim was to formulate the optimal design for an alcohol interlock program. An exploratory review of the literature was conducted to inform the development of a model AIP program. This model design can be used to inform the development of new AIP, guide evaluations of existing AIP, and suggest improvements to AIP. Four key metrics of the effectiveness of AIP were identified: offence recidivism, crashes, breath test violations, and program participation. Two factors have a positive impact on participation: reducing cost, and shorter suspension periods in exchange for participation in the program. There is significant evidence that alcohol interlocks reduce drink driving recidivism while installed, and some evidence that they reduce crashes. However, there was a reduction in impact once the device was removed from the vehicle, and recidivism may return to pre-instalment levels unless additional measures are included in the program. An education and treatment component appears to be important for reducing post-program recidivism. Key elements of this education and treatment component include a focus on separating drinking and driving, use of interlock data in counselling and therapy, and the ability to provide a range of therapeutic approaches that vary in intensity, and which can be escalated based on interlock performance data and guided by standardised alcohol assessment instruments.



Key Findings



-There is significant evidence that alcohol interlocks reduce drink driving recidivism and some evidence they reduce crashes

-Recidivism rebounds when the device is removed and may return to pre-instalment levels without treatment and education

-The road safety goal of alcohol interlock programs (AIP) requires participation by offenders

-Participation may be positively impacted by reducing cost and shorter suspension periods in exchange for AIP participation

-The model AIP design formulated here can be used to inform the development of new AIP, guide evaluations of existing AIP, and suggest improvements to existing AIP



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

