Abstract

This pilot study investigated wellness and causes and prevention of suicide in student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs). A cross-sectional anonymous survey study was conducted of a sample of randomly chosen SRNAs. Data were analyzed with descriptive and inferential statistics. Responses to open-ended questions were summarized and presented.



RESULTS demonstrated elevated SRNA stress levels. There was an association between suicidal ideation in SRNAs and depression, lack of perceived agency, and elevated anxiety in the classroom. SRNAs reported mental health challenges, depression, and anxiety. Sixteen percent of SRNAs felt that classmates were at risk of suicide, and two SRNAs had lost a classmate to suicide. Twenty-nine percent of SRNAs reported suicidal thoughts prior to matriculation, and 35% reported suicidal thoughts during training. Students with suicidal ideation asked for help from friends and family, but not faculty, and some did not ask for help. Students gave existing wellness initiatives low ratings, and many felt faculty did not promote wellness. Involving student group leaders and appointing a student lead wellness point person may encourage students to ask for help. Faculty should continually prioritize, check-in on, and monitor student wellness. Wellness is a never-ending, essential, and continually evolving effort. Suicide is preventable with compassionate intervention.

