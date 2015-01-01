|
Griffis CA, Bamgbose E, Van Pelt M, DeVon H, Wilhalme H, Choi K. AANA J. 2023; 91(6): 407-419.
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Nurse Anesthetists)
37987721
This pilot study investigated wellness and causes and prevention of suicide in student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs). A cross-sectional anonymous survey study was conducted of a sample of randomly chosen SRNAs. Data were analyzed with descriptive and inferential statistics. Responses to open-ended questions were summarized and presented.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Pilot Projects; suicide; risk; depression; students; *Suicide Prevention; *Students, Nursing; Nurse Anesthetists; wellness