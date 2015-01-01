|
Bush A. Arch. Dis. Child. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
37989599
Before any diagnostic examination of a child, every paediatrician routinely obtains consent or assent from that child, as age appropriate, and ensures that a parent or carer is present and gives informed consent to whatever is proposed. There may be exceptions--for example, an older child who is an inpatient and who knows the medical team well and who is happy to be examined without a parent or carer present. In such a case, remote consent from the parent would be sought, and there would be a chaperone present who is known and trusted by the young person. This is elementary paediatrics. The only exception, which would require the clearest justification, would be if an examination or procedure had to be performed urgently because the child was in immediate danger of serious harm or death. In such a case, a wise paediatrician would, where possible, always first seek the opinion of a senior colleague as to the wisdom of proceeding.
