Abstract

BACKGROUND: The health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented situation in France: complete lockdown. The population had to live confined with their families, which often meant that parents telecommuted while caring for their children. However, daily risks remained more than ever at the forefront. The aim of this study was to assess the epidemiology of burns among children during three different periods of family time: school time, vacation, and lockdown.



METHODS: A single-center retrospective study was conducted at Tours University Hospital. All pediatric surgical emergency room visits recorded from February 10, 2020 to March 31, 2020 were included. The three aforementioned periods were assessed.



RESULTS: During lockdown there were significantly more burns compared to other injuries (p = 0.004). Preschool-age children suffered significantly more from burns during the same period (p = 0.029). There were no significant differences for nursery school (p = 0.522), primary school (p = 0.519), middle school (p = 0.613), and high school (p = N) children.



CONCLUSION: This study underlines the need to establish a targeted prevention campaign geared toward a complicated geopolitical situation a pandemic that might occur again.

