Citation
Binet A, Tartrou H, Bousquet M, Touze AL. Arch. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37989660
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented situation in France: complete lockdown. The population had to live confined with their families, which often meant that parents telecommuted while caring for their children. However, daily risks remained more than ever at the forefront. The aim of this study was to assess the epidemiology of burns among children during three different periods of family time: school time, vacation, and lockdown.
Language: en
Keywords
Pediatric; Emergency; COVID-19; Home injuries; Wounds