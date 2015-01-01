Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical activity is an effective method of reducing fall risk among older adults. Previous evaluations of the six-week Walk with Ease (WWE) program have documented benefits to functional outcomes, but the potential effects on reducing fall risk have not been evaluated. This pilot study evaluates outcomes of a community delivered WWE program for potential suitability as a fall risk reduction program.



METHODS: A total of 59 older adults (age > 60) enrolled in a group version of WWE delivered by trained community-based leaders. Complete data (pre- and post-program) from functional fitness tests and behavioral instruments were obtained from 41 participants (aged 74.4 ± 6.6 years, 70% female). Functional outcomes included the 10-foot timed up and go (TUG), 30-second chair stand (CST) and 4-stage balance test (BT) included as part of STEADI, as well as a two-minute step test (ST) and normal gait speed test (GST). Survey assessments included STEADI fall risk screening, self-reported physical activity, and fear of falling measures. Analyses focused on reporting pre-post effect sizes, but paired t-tests were used to test statistical significance of differences.



RESULTS: Improvements in functional performance approached significance for both CST (d = 0.31, p = 0.06) and ST (d = 0.26, p = 0.12), but all other tests were nonsignificant. Survey results demonstrated significant increases in self-reported walking (d = 0.54, p = 0.02) and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA; d = 0.56, p = 0.004), but perceived fear of falling and overall fall risk scores had smaller, non-significant, effects (d ranging from 0.01 to 0.31). Stratified analysis suggested that participants screened at an elevated risk for falls at baseline consistently had larger effects on all functional and survey assessments, though the analysis was underpowered to test significance.



CONCLUSIONS: Walk with Ease participation significantly increased self-reported physical activity but did not significantly improve physical function or reduce fall risk. However, consistently larger effect sizes among participants screened as at-risk for falls suggest that the program may be beneficial for those with elevated risk for falls or functional limitations. Further research is needed to document the consistency of these effects among participants with elevated fall risk status.

