Mortazavi S, Delbari A, Vahedi M, Fadayevatan R, Moodi M, Fakhrzadeh H, Khorashadizadeh M, Sobhani A, Payab M, Ebrahimpur M, Ejtahed HS, Sharifi F. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e758.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37986050
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falling in the older adults has many irreparable consequences, including hospitalization to long-term care centers and loss of independence, depression and social isolation, financial burden, and death. The present study was conducted to estimate the incidence of falls and their associated factors among community-dwelling older adults.
Aged; Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Incidence; Prospective Studies; Physical activity; Depression; Aging; Older adults; *Exercise; *Depression/diagnosis/epidemiology; Fall risk factors; Independent Living