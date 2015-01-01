SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xia G, Zhang Y, Dong L, Huang F, Pu Y, Luo J, Chen YP, Lei Z. BMC Nurs. 2023; 22(1): e438.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12912-023-01591-4

37985991

Abstract

Correction to: BMC nursing (2023) 22:360

https://doi.org/10.1186/s12912-023-01547-8

Following publication of the original article [1], the authors reported errors in references 22, 31 and 57. They need to be updated.

The original version was:

22. Sir de Sul LP. Translation and validation of the anticipated turnover scale for the Portuguese Cultural Context. Nurs Open. 2020;7(5):1475-81. https://doi.org/10.1002/nop2.521.

31. Usman M, Ali M, Anwar F, Khan MAS. The relationship between laissez-faire leadership and burnout: mediation through work alienation and the moderating role of political skill. Can J Adm Sci / Revue Canadienne des Sciences de l'Administration. 2020;37(4):423-34. https://doi.org/10.1002/cjas.1568.

57. Shorey S, Wong PA, Qualitative Systematic. Review on Nurses' Experiences of Workplace bullying and implications for nursing practice. J Adv Nurs. 2021;77(11):4306-20. https://doi.org/10.1111/jan.14912.

The updated version is:

22. De Sul SIR, Lucas PRMB. Translation and validation of the anticipated turnover scale for the Portuguese Cultural Context. Nurs Open. 2020;7(5):1475-81. https://doi.org/10.1002/nop2.521.

31. Usman M, Ali M, Yousaf Z, Anwar F, Waqas M, Khan MAS. The relationship between laissez-faire leadership and burnout: mediation through work alienation and the moderating role of political skill. Can J Adm Sci / Revue Canadienne des Sciences de L' Administration. 2020;37(4):423 − 34. https://doi.org/10.1002/cjas.1568.

57. Shorey S, Wong PZE. A qualitative systematic review on nurses' experiences of workplace bullying and implications for nursing practice. J Adv Nurs. 2021;77(11):4306-20. https://doi.org/10.1111/jan.14912.

The original article [1] has been corrected.


