Bordignon E, Miranda VIA, de Mola Zanatti CL, Menezes AMB, da Silva HDG, Wehrmeister FC, Murray J. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e2287.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37985981
BACKGROUND: Maltreatment in childhood may leave people vulnerable to further experiences of violence and more severe effects of stress later in life. Longitudinal studies of risk for violent victimisation after maltreatment are lacking in low- and middle-income countries. The objective of this study was to quantify the risk for violent victimization in the family and community in young adulthood following experiences of childhood maltreatment (experiences of physical, emotional and sexual abuse and neglect) up to age 15 years in an urban Brazilian population.
Language: en
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Infant, Newborn; Young Adult; Violence; Prospective Studies; Cohort Studies; Maltreatment; Cohort; *Child Abuse; Young adulthood; *Crime Victims; *Domestic Violence; Brazil/epidemiology; Childhood