Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to analyze the basic characteristics and mental health status of adult female callers to the psychological assistance helpline in Hangzhou City, in order to provide targeted services for effectively intervening in the psychological crises of this group.



METHODS: Data from adult female callers to a helpline in Hangzhou City were collected between 2019 and 2022, encompassing demographic information and discussed issues. The data were analyzed according to age groups, marital status, and call times. The mental health status of the adult female population was measured by two indicators-mood status and suicide risk.



RESULTS: The study included 15,580 adult female callers. Among them, 52.2% were aged 30 and below, 62.1% were unmarried, and 42.6% were from other provinces. The primary types of calls were related to mental health (56.5%), romantic relationships (11%), and marriage/family issues (13%). Adults aged 30 and below had more consultations about romantic relationships, work, and study-related issues compared to those over 30. Those over 30 sought more advice on marriage/family and child education. Younger callers displayed higher levels of depression and suicide risk compared to older callers. Unmarried callers had a higher proportion of moderate depression and suicide risk than married callers. Higher education levels were associated with lower depression levels (OR = 0.631,95%CI:0.439-0.906, P = 0.013) and high-risk proportions (OR = 0.328,95%CI:0.147-0.733, P = 0.007). Late evening callers had a higher high-risk proportion (OR = 5.326,95%CI:2.633-10.775, P < 0.001), and employed individuals had lower high-risk proportions compared to unemployed callers (OR = 0.536,95%CI:0.320-0.897, P = 0.018).



CONCLUSION: The mental health status of female callers aged 30 and below, unemployed individuals, and those calling in the latter part of the night have relatively poorer mental health and are more likely to be at risk for suicide, which needs to be taken seriously, and more professional and targeted intervention services need to be enhanced in the hotline.

Language: en