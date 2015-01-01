Abstract

Doctors who have been victims of sexism and sexual violence by clinical colleagues at work have described how their experiences led not only to personal trauma but to discrimination in maternity and reproductive rights, reduced pay, and lost career opportunities.



A report by the campaign group Surviving in Scrubs details 174 incidents of sexism, sexual harassment, and sexual assault between colleagues in the healthcare workforce and the enduring effects on people's wellbeing and careers.1 The report's authors, Becky Cox and Chelcie Jewit, who cofounded the campaign, and Ellen McIver, said, "This report demonstrates the prevalence of sexual misconduct in the healthcare workforce, as well as the impact on the survivors, difficulties with reporting, and the culture of tolerance that permeates the healthcare workforce."



In May an investigation by The BMJ and the Guardian found that NHS trusts were failing to protect staff and patients from sexual assault and harassment (bmj.com/me-too-investigation), prompting calls for action from medical …

Language: en