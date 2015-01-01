Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Limited research examines alcohol-related injury in the context of social determinants of health (SDoH) to guide effective intervention and prevention programmes. SDoH are non-medical factors that impact health such as income, housing and childhood environment. This scoping review aims to explore the role SDoH in childhood have in alcohol-related injury in young adults.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The scoping review process will be guided by the methodology framework of Arksey and O'Malley and the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analysis Protocols Extension for Scoping Reviews Guidelines (PRISMA-ScR). The PubMed and SCOPUS databases will be systematically searched. Studies of various designs and methodologies (published in English since 1 January 2000) that examine certain SDoH of interest in relation to alcohol-related injury in adults aged 18-25 years old will be considered for inclusion in this review. Two reviewers will screen all articles identified from the databases independently. Titles and abstracts will be reviewed based on the initial search and included if eligibility criteria are met. Duplicate articles will be removed and full texts will be examined to create a final list of included studies. Any disagreements on the inclusion of any articles will be resolved through discussion and consultation with a third reviewer if necessary.



ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: As this research does not involve human subjects, ethics approval is not required. The results of this study will be summarised quantitatively through numerical counts and qualitatively through a narrative synthesis. The results from this review will address an important literature gap and inform the development of targeted prevention programmes for alcohol-related injury.



REGISTRATION NUMBER: This protocol is registered with Open Science Framework (https://doi.org/10.17605/OSF.IO/MYEXA).

Language: en