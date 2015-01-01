|
Citation
|
Svedung Wettervik T, Beqiri E, Smielewski P. Crit. Care 2023; 27(1): e452.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37986121
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
We thank Taccone et al. for their important comments regarding our original article [1]. In this part I study, we explored the relation between global cerebral physiological variables (intracranial pressure [ICP], cerebral perfusion pressure [CPP], pressure reactivity index [PRx], and optimal CPP [CPPopt]) and brain tissue oxygenation (pbtO2) in traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Brain; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/therapy; *Oxygen