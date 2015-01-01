Abstract

In order to prepare a response strategy for future drug analyses, the number and results of drug cases handled by the Seoul Institute of National Forensic Service were comprehensively evaluated, with a focus on Seoul and its metropolitan areas. In 2022, the Seoul Institute received approximately 12,150 requests for drug testing related to drug abuse and possession, and the urine samples were tested for approximately 16,000 drug species. The most frequently requested test was for cannabis (Δ-9-THC and Δ-8-THC), followed by methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine, and synthetic cannabinoids. ADB-5'Br-BUTINACA and propyl butylone were newly emerging substances in 2022. These results were consistent with the main drug detection findings of the confiscated materials. During this period, 24 cases of drug-related deaths were reported, of which 6 were suspected to be the result of acute overdose poisoning caused by methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and heroin. In addition to the controlled substances regulated by the Narcotics Control Act, new psychoactive substances are being found to be circulating, and various measures are required to address this issue. This study is expected to improve future drug analyses methods and assist in establishing drug policies, and responding to future investigations.

