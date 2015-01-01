Abstract

➤ Catastrophic injuries in U.S. high school and college athletes are rare but devastating injuries.➤ Catastrophic sports injuries are classified as either traumatic, caused by direct contact during sports participation, or nontraumatic, associated with exertion while participating in a sport.➤ Football is associated with the greatest number of traumatic and nontraumatic catastrophic injuries for male athletes, whereas cheerleading has the highest number of traumatic catastrophic injuries and basketball has the highest number of nontraumatic catastrophic injuries for female athletes.➤ The incidence of traumatic catastrophic injuries for all sports has declined over the past 40 years, due to effective rule changes, especially in football, pole-vaulting, cheerleading, ice hockey, and rugby. Further research is necessary to reduce the incidence of structural brain injury in contact sports such as football.➤ The incidence of nontraumatic catastrophic injuries has increased over the last 40 years and requires additional research and preventive measures. Avoiding overexertion during training, confirming sickle cell trait status in high school athletes during the preparticipation physical examination, and developing cost-effective screening tools for cardiac abnormalities are critical next steps.

