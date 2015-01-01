|
Štyriak R, Hadža R, Arriaza R, Augustovičová D, Zemková E. J. Funct. Morphol. Kinesiol. 2023; 8(4): e150.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
37987486
In recent years, much effort has been made to reduce the injury rate in combat sports. However, the question remains to what extent these measures are effective. Analysis of studies could provide evidence of the effectiveness of measures aimed at reducing the incidence of injuries. This scoping review aims (1) to map research articles dealing with the effectiveness of proper use of protective measures in reducing the incidence of injuries in combat sports; (2) to investigate to what extent the proper use of protective measures and compliance with sports rules help to reduce the incidence of injuries in combat sports; and (3) to identify gaps in the existing literature and suggest future research on this topic. The literature search was conducted on articles published between 2010 and 2023. The main inclusion criteria were studies investigating the effect of sports rules and protective equipment used during training or competition in combat sports on reducing the incidence of injuries. After meeting the criteria, only seven articles from boxing, karate, and taekwondo were included in this study.
Language: en
restrictions; guards; martial arts; protectors