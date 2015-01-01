Abstract

Muscle injuries and subsequent reinjuries significantly impact athletes, especially in football. These injuries lead to time loss, performance impairment, and long-term health concerns. This review aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current understanding of muscle reinjuries, delving into their epidemiology, risk factors, clinical management, and prevention strategies. Despite advancements in rehabilitation programs and return-to-play criteria, reinjury rates remain alarmingly high. Age and previous muscle injuries are nonmodifiable risk factors contributing to a high reinjury rate. Clinical management, which involves accurate diagnosis, individualized rehabilitation plans, and the establishment of return-to-training and return-to-play criteria, plays a pivotal role during the sports season. Eccentric exercises, optimal loading, and training load monitoring are key elements in preventing reinjuries. The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting and preventing reinjuries offers a promising avenue, emphasizing the need for a multidisciplinary approach to managing these injuries. While current strategies offer some mitigation, there is a pressing need for innovative solutions, possibly leveraging AI, to reduce the incidence of muscle reinjuries in football players. Future research should focus on this direction, aiming to enhance athletes' well-being and performance.

