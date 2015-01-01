SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tsuneya S, Nakajima M, Yoshida M, Hoshioka Y, Chiba F, Inokuchi G, Torimitsu S, Iwase H. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 66: e102354.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.legalmed.2023.102354

PMID

37988879

Abstract

The source of diatoms detected in non-drowned bodies have been attributed to postmortem invasion, contamination during autopsy or diatom testing, or "natural load." However, sand aspiration has not been reported as a source. Herein, we report an autopsy case in which diatoms were detected in a non-drowned human who had aspirated mud. A man in his 60 s was found dead at a harbor park in Japan. His whole body was covered with sand, including his face. A situational investigation suggested that he may have entered the sea. Autopsy revealed intratracheal mud, with no obvious findings indicating drowning, suggesting that he died from mud aspiration probably due to hypothermia or non-lethal ethanol intoxication. In the diatom test, 10-100 diatoms/g were detected in bilateral lung samples, which were similar to those found in the intraoral and intratracheal mud and the sand samples from around the discovery site and not similar to those found in the seawater samples. The diatoms in the stomach content exhibited an intermediate trend between those found in the sand and seawater. Therefore, careful qualitative and quantitative analyses are required to differentiate between true drowning and false-positives in non-drowning cases to determine the cause of death.


Language: en

Keywords

Drowning; Forensic pathology; Diatom test; False-positive; Mud aspiration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print