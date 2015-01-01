Abstract

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome (MdDS) is a poorly understood vestibular disorder that frequently affects military personnel exposed to motion during transportation and deployment. It is characterized by a persistent sensation of motion often experienced after disembarking from a ship or other mode of transportation. It can significantly affect a service member's balance, coordination, attention, and focus, which can then substantially impact their quality of life, ability to perform their military duties, and overall mission readiness. Despite its potential impact, comprehensive studies on MdDS are scarce, especially within the military. The unique conditions of military service, including frequent travel, long flights, maritime deployments, and high-stress environments, make the military well suited to study MdDS. Increased awareness and understanding of MdDS is crucial for everyone in the military-from medical personnel responsible for the diagnosis and treatment of MdDS to commanders who must consider the operational impact of impaired personnel.

