Abstract

Alcohol use disorder and its consequences are a major public health problem not only worldwide, but in Hungary as well. The problem is aggravated by the low rate of admission to treatment, and by the high dropout rate of the treatment prior to its completion date. The relapse rate is also high, up to more than half of the patients are not able to maintain their abstinence following the first few months after their treatment. Although most patients enrolling in the addiction care system are over the age of 35, the causes of alcohol use disorder often stem from early childhood experiences. Long-term traumas in early childhood are significantly associated with somatic and mental health problems later in life such as substance use, including alcohol dependence. The article begins with reviewing the prevalence of alcohol dependence and defining childhood maltreatment and adverse childhood experiences, then discusses the effects and mechanisms of adverse childhood experiences in light of the development of alcohol use disorders in adults and their low treatment rates. The article also aims to raise awareness of the importance of trauma-focused thinking and trauma-informed approaches in the healthcare system and in planning addiction interventions and services. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(41): 1628-1636.



Az alkoholizmus és következményei világszerte, így Magyarországon is jelentős közegészségügyi problémát jelente- nek. Súlyosbítja a helyzetet, hogy a kezelésbe kerülési ráta alacsony, kezelés esetén pedig a páciensek nagy számban idő előtt befejezik a terápiát. A visszaesési ráta is nagy, a páciensek akár több mint fele a kezelést követő első pár hó- napot követően már nem tudja tartani absztinenciáját. Bár az addiktológiai ellátórendszerben a legnagyobb számban 35 év fölött jelennek meg a betegek, az alkoholhasználati zavar kialakulásának okai gyakran már a kora gyermekkori tapasztalatokból eredeztethetők. A gyermekkorban átélt tartós traumák szignifikáns összefüggést mutatnak a későbbi életszakaszokban kialakuló szomatikus és mentális egészségi problémákkal, a szerhasználattal, beleértve az alkohol- függőséget is. A közlemény az alkoholfüggőség prevalenciájának áttekintésével, illetve a gyermekkori rossz bánásmód és az ártalmas gyermekkori élmények definiálásával indul, majd az ártalmas gyermekkori élmények hatását és hatás- mechanizmusait tárgyalja a felnőttkori alkoholhasználati zavar kialakulásának és szerény kezelési rátájának tükrében. A közlemény további célja, hogy felhívja a figyelmet a traumafókuszú gondolkodás és a traumainformált megközelítés jelentőségére az egészségügyi ellátórendszerben, az addiktológiai intervenciók és szolgáltatások tervezésében. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(41): 1628-1636.





Kulcsszavak: ártalmas gyermekkori élmények, krónikus stressz, allosztázis, alkoholhasználati zavar, alkoholizmus, alkoholfüggőség, ártalmas alkoholfogyasztás, problémás alkoholhasználat, traumainformált megközelítés

Language: hu