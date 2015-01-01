|
Az ártalmas gyermekkori élmények és a felnőttkori alkoholfüggőség közötti összefüggések
Alcohol use disorder and its consequences are a major public health problem not only worldwide, but in Hungary as well. The problem is aggravated by the low rate of admission to treatment, and by the high dropout rate of the treatment prior to its completion date. The relapse rate is also high, up to more than half of the patients are not able to maintain their abstinence following the first few months after their treatment. Although most patients enrolling in the addiction care system are over the age of 35, the causes of alcohol use disorder often stem from early childhood experiences. Long-term traumas in early childhood are significantly associated with somatic and mental health problems later in life such as substance use, including alcohol dependence. The article begins with reviewing the prevalence of alcohol dependence and defining childhood maltreatment and adverse childhood experiences, then discusses the effects and mechanisms of adverse childhood experiences in light of the development of alcohol use disorders in adults and their low treatment rates. The article also aims to raise awareness of the importance of trauma-focused thinking and trauma-informed approaches in the healthcare system and in planning addiction interventions and services. Orv Hetil. 2023; 164(41): 1628-1636.
Language: hu
