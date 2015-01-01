Abstract

Suppressing the expression of negative emotions caused by injuries prevents athletes from fully accepting their sports injuries. However, acceptance is maintained and promoted when positive reappraisal and suppression are synchronized. This study analyzes individual-differences affecting the use of these two emotion regulation behaviors. A questionnaire consisting of personal variables regarding athletic identity, commitment to sports ethics and emotion regulation behavior scale for suppression and positive reappraisal was conducted on athletes with previous injuries (N = 180). A model estimate using correlation analysis and multiple regression analysis was examined utilizing structural equation modeling. The results indicated that commitment to sports ethics and athletic identity promoted the suppression of expressiveness toward negative emotions and positive reappraisal. In contrast, difficulty describing feelings facilitated suppression and hindered positive reappraisal. These results seem to suggest that commitment to sports ethics and athletic identity might facilitate suppression and positive reappraisal, as well as function as variables maintaining and promoting accepting sports injuries. On the other hand, difficulties in describing feelings might lead to abnormal responses caused by accumulated negative emotions due to the suppression of expressing negative emotions and lack of positive reappraisal promotion.

