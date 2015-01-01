Abstract

A 38-year-old woman presented with abdominal pain after a frontal-impact motor vehicle collision 3 hours earlier. Emergency dual-energy contrast-enhanced CT (Somatom Force; Siemens Healthineers) showed abdominal seat belt sign, mesenteric contusion, and hemoperitoneum (Figure, A, B). Hypoenhancement of the terminal ileum was detected on simulated 120-kVp images (Figure, C), which was further highlighted with the combined use of 90-kVp data (Figs D, S1) and cinematic rendering (Figure, E; Movie). Iodine maps and 50-keV virtual monochromatic images depicted bowel ischemia (Figs S2, S3). Ischemic mesenteric laceration was highly suspected and confirmed by subsequent laparotomy...

