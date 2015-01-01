|
Citation
|
Ghiggia A, Castelli L, Adenzato M, Di Tella M. Scand. J. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37986626
|
Abstract
|
Emotional competencies, such as emotion regulation and empathy, are essential for social interaction. Impairment of these skills has been associated with increased rates of anxiety/depressive symptoms and loneliness, which has been defined as the discrepancy between the desired and actual quality and quantity of social relationships a person maintains. The aim of the present study was to shed light on the associations between these constructs and to examine the possible mediating role of loneliness in the relationship between emotional competencies and anxiety/depressive symptoms in a sample of non-clinical individuals. A total of 298 participants were recruited for this study and were asked to complete a series of measures assessing difficulties in emotion regulation, empathy, loneliness, and anxiety/depressive symptoms. Regression and mediation models were tested to analyze the associations between these variables.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; Loneliness; emotion regulation; emotional competencies; empathy