Abstract

Despite efforts of many countries to improve pedestrian safety, international reports show an upward trend in pedestrian-motor vehicle accidents. Although the most common cause of death of pedestrians is head injuries, there is a lack of knowledge on the epidemiology and characteristics of head injury in terms of the Glasgow Outcome Scale to be used for prevention. However, this study aimed to determine the epidemiology of pedestrian-motor vehicle accidents, the characteristics of head injury, and differences in the Glasgow Outcome Scale in terms of gender. In this retrospective analytical study, the data of 917 eligible injured pedestrians were obtained from the two databases of the Trauma System and the Hospital Information System. The data were analyzed using SPSS software (Version 21). The mean age of all 917 injured pedestrians was 47.55 ± 19.47 years. Most of the injured pedestrians (42.10%) were in the age range of 41-69 years and 81.31% were male. Moreover, 83.07% did not have any acute lesions on the CT scan. The most common brain lesion was brain contusion (n = 33, 3.60%), subarachnoid hemorrhage (n = 33, 3.60%), and skull fracture (n = 29, 3.16%). Among all concurrent injuries, lower extremity/pelvic injuries were observed in 216 patients (23.56%). Outpatient treatment (n = 782, 85.27%), airway control/endotracheal intubation (n = 57, 6.22%), and resuscitation (n = 35, 3.82%) were the most applied treatments respectively. There were significant differences in the Glasgow Outcome Scale between men and women (P- value = 0. 012). The high rate of mortalities, disability, head injuries, contusion, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and skull fractures in pedestrians involved in MVAs emphasizes the need for developing and implementing prevention strategies including appropriate management and risk reduction. Male pedestrians were at higher risk of motor vehicle accidents and worse Glasgow Outcome Scale. The presented data identified the main types of pedestrian injuries and suggested the importance of adopting appropriate preventive strategies to achieve the most effective interventions for creating a safer community.

