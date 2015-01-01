Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Substance use is an established risk factor for suicide attempt. Clarifying the role of substance use in suicide attempts may identify modifiable treatment targets. This study used mixed methods to associate substance use with suicide attempt history and identify pathways through which substance use contributes to attempts.



METHODS: Study 1 included 213 adult inpatients (n = 127 with substance use disorder [SUD]), who completed assessments of suicide attempt history as well as demographic and clinical suicide risk factors. Study 2 was a narrative analysis of suicide attempt stories described by 20 inpatients diagnosed with SUD.



RESULTS: In Study 1, patients with co-occurring alcohol and drug use disorders reported more actual lifetime suicide attempts than did those without SUD. In addition, alcohol and drug use disorders were independently associated with lifetime suicide attempts after controlling for demographic and clinical confounders. In Study 2, substance use played a role in all suicide attempts through at least one pathway before, during, or after a triggering stressor, or as suicide attempt method.



CONCLUSIONS: Substances play a role in suicide attempt baseline risk, acute risk and as means. It is important to target chronic and acute substance use in suicide prevention treatment plans.

