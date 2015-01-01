Abstract

The BITTEN theoretical framework conceptually links patient's past healthcare betrayal and trauma experiences with their current and future healthcare interactions. BITTEN was used to examine whether healthcare experiences, behaviors, and needs differ between those with and without a history of sexual violence exposure. College students at two public universities in the southeastern United States (n = 1,381; 59.5% White, 61.0% women) completed measures about their self-selected worst or most frightening but nonassault-related healthcare experience. Multivariate general linear and mediation models were used to test theory-derived hypotheses. Participants exposed to sexual violence reported greater healthcare institutional betrayal, lower trust, and greater need for tangible aid and trauma-informed care during their worst nonassault-related healthcare experience. They also reported greater current healthcare avoidance alongside increased utilization of more physical and mental healthcare appointments, even after accounting for gender and race differences. These results suggest that, with minimal information about past sexual violence exposure, healthcare providers could be better poised to predict and address vulnerable patients' healthcare needs.

