Abstract

While substantial prevalence rates of intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) have been found among university students for decades in North America, there is a specific gap in published studies on this issue in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The present analysis used data from a larger survey study of students in one Northern Irish university. The analyses reported here were used to examine relationships among IPSV victims, gender (males and females only), unhealthy alcohol use, and psychological distress among university students (n = 654) since the age of 16 and during the previous year. The results of this study are consistent with previous research indicating that women (n = 248) experience IPSV more often than men (n = 37; 50% vs. 23%, respectively). Nonetheless, IPSV is experienced by both men and women with statistically significant associations with alcohol use, posttraumatic stress, depression, and generalized anxiety compared with those who did not report any IPSV experience.

