Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bereavement after a life partner's suicide can be a complex experience marked by a grieving process and post-traumatic reactions. Transforming the continuing bond after such a loss is a difficult but important task. Little is known about how spirituality can function in the context of continuing bonds during suicide bereavement. This study aimed to reveal how women bereaved by their life partners' suicide experience a spirituality-related continuing bond with the deceased.



METHODS: The sample consisted of 11 women who lost their life partners due to suicide 2-5 years ago. Participants attended semi-structured interviews.



RESULTS were analyzed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Five themes were generated: Feelings towards the deceased--a tribute to his life; Spirituality provides methods to continue the bond; Continuing bonds in the context of the afterlife; Continuing bonds through spiritual experiences; Spirituality as a way to not continue the bond.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings reveal the complex nature of spirituality-related experiences of continuing bonds after a life partner's suicide. Spirituality, if important for the bereaved, influences how the continuing bonds are perceived and maintained. The postvention strategies should consider spirituality's role in the process of grief and continuing bonds.

