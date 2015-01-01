|
Čepulienė AA, Pučinskaitė B. Religions (Basel) 2023; 14(12): e1450.
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
BACKGROUND: Bereavement after a life partner's suicide can be a complex experience marked by a grieving process and post-traumatic reactions. Transforming the continuing bond after such a loss is a difficult but important task. Little is known about how spirituality can function in the context of continuing bonds during suicide bereavement. This study aimed to reveal how women bereaved by their life partners' suicide experience a spirituality-related continuing bond with the deceased.
continuing bonds; postvention; spirituality; suicide bereavement