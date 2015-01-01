Abstract

Despite increased safety investments in the civil construction sector, high accident rates persist, often due to workers’ intentional unsafe behaviors influenced by poorly understood psychological factors. This study utilized validated interpretative structural modeling (VISM), an innovative technique, to investigate factors impacting the well-being and risk perception of construction workers in the Brazilian Amazon. The VISM model was developed through five steps: (1) identification of indicators; (2) definition of constructs; (3) identification of relationships between constructs; (4) validation of these relationships; and (5) creation of the model. The results underscore the effectiveness of VISM in crafting complex models with robust statistical validity, even in studies with sample limitations and intricate or circular relationships among constructs. The research identified various factors in this phenomenon, such as the importance given by management to workplace safety, job dissatisfaction, work-related stress, turnover intention, work–family balance, alcohol and cigarette use, physical health, perception of accident risks at work, and education and training in workplace safety. Another significant contribution lies in the model’s ability to discern both direct and indirect relationships among these well-being factors. This insight enables the formulation of strategies to enhance worker well-being and reduce workplace accidents, particularly those stemming from intentional unsafe behaviors.

