Abstract

BackgroundDepression is a highly recurrent disorder, with more than 50% of those affected experiencing a subsequent episode. Although there is relatively little stability in symptoms across episodes, some evidence indicates that suicidal ideation may be an exception. However, these findings warrant replication, especially over longer periods and across multiple episodes.AimsTo assess the relative stability of suicidal ideation in comparison with other non-core depressive symptoms across episodes.



METHODWe examined 490 individuals with current major depressive disorder (MDD) at baseline and at least one subsequent episode during 9-year follow-up within the Netherlands Study of Depression and Anxiety (NESDA). The Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology (IDS) was used to assess DSM-5 non-core MDD symptoms (fatigue, appetite/weight change, sleep disturbance, psychomotor disturbance, concentration difficulties, worthlessness/guilt, suicidal ideation) at baseline and 2-, 4-, 6- and 9-year follow-up. We examined consistency in symptom presentation (i.e. whether the symptom met the diagnostic threshold, based on a binary categorisation of the IDS) using kappa (κ) and percentage agreement, and stability in symptom severity using Spearman correlation, based on the continuous IDS scores.



RESULTSOut of all non-core depressive symptoms, insomnia appeared the most stable across episodes (r = 0.55-0.69, κ = 0.31-0.47) and weight decrease the least stable (r = 0.03-0.33, κ = 0.06-0.19). For suicidal ideation, correlations across episodes ranged from r = 0.36 to r = 0.55 and consistency ranged from κ = 0.28 to κ = 0.49.



CONCLUSIONSSuicidal ideation is moderately stable in recurrent depression over 9 years. Contrary to prior reports, however, it does not exhibit substantially more stability than most other non-core symptoms of depression.

