Abstract

PURPOSE Domestic violence is a global social and public health problem for which several awareness campaigns have been conducted. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the impact of these campaigns on the population and the process of perception of the messages. In this context, this study aims to analyze the attitudes of individuals toward domestic violence campaigns.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Conducted in Brazil, this research adopted a quantitative approach, using a questionnaire survey with a convenience sample. The conceptual model incorporated three dimensions, namely, the perceived efficacy of the subjects regarding the campaigns, the adopted behavior as a consequence of exposure to the messages and finally, the word of mouth, the recommendation of conduct advised in the campaigns to family and friends. These dimensions were translated into a set of items that integrated the data collection instrument. In the questionnaire, it was intended that the interviewees answered the questions having in mind the campaigns addressed to the Brazilian population with the purpose of prevention for domestic violence, recently released in Brazil.



FINDINGS In a first descriptive analysis, all dimensions obtained positive values. The conceptual model was analyzed, and the hypotheses under study were tested using the partial least squares method. As for convergent and discriminant validity, it was found that each dimension presented adequate internal consistency and, simultaneously, was distinct from the others. The structural model explained 69.2% of the variance of "word of mouth" and 28.5% of the variance of "adopted behavior." H1 was confirmed, showing a positive influence between perceived efficacy and adopted behavior. H2 was also accepted, and a positive impact of adopted behavior and the intention to recommend to others (word of mouth) was verified. Practical implications As a practical contribution, this research allows outlining recommendations for social marketing and communication professionals responsible for awareness campaigns. The results can alert professionals responsible for these campaigns to give visibility to the campaign itself, broadcasting it through mass media, if possible, but also through digital media, such as social networks. In terms of message content, the campaigns should seek behavioral change, leading, on the one hand, the recipients to adopt new behaviors and, on the other hand, to recommend these same behaviors to family and friends, thus multiplying the effect and effectiveness of the campaign.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study makes an academic contribution, as it directly explores the impact of domestic violence prevention campaigns on the population and can be adapted to campaigns for other social causes. In addition, to the best of the authors' knowledge, this is one of the first studies on domestic violence campaigns in Brazil, one of the main countries affected by this problem. As a practical contribution, this research allows outlining recommendations for social marketing and communication professionals responsible for awareness campaigns.

