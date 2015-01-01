|
Frevel B, Kuschewski P. J. Criminol. Res. Policy Pract. 2023; 9(2): 93-105.
PURPOSE The demands on the police to ensure security and order have increased in times of growing right-wing extremism, corona protests and widespread criticism of and dissatisfaction with democratic structures and processes. Protection, escort or even confrontation in the course of public demonstrations and protests as well as the protection, e.g. of politicians, synagogues or mosques requires additional deployment of the police and poses extended challenges. However, the police force itself also faces various problems with antidemocratic, violent or extremist police officers. The purpose of this paper is to elaborate why and how civic education of police officers can be a cornerstone to respond to the described challenges and improve democratic policing.
Democracy; Democratic resilience; Education and training; Police; Police education; Protest; Social conflicts