Abstract

Mining being a hazardous operation has extensive environmental, health, and safety risk to miners. So, for an industry like mining to be successful, it should meet not only the production targets but also maintain the highest safety standards for all concerned. In order to improve workplace safety, there is a need of site-specific Safety Management Plan (SMP) which includes identification of hazards and risk assessment by involving main stake holders of work. In this paper, the authors made an attempt to present an approach for systematic implementation of Safety Management Plan at one of the largest coal producing projects of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). As a part of this paper, detailed risk assessment (identification of hazards, determination of risk score and control measures, and review of the implementation of risk controls from previous risk assessment sessions) was carried out for opencast transportation. Risk assessment of opencast transportation revealed that the hazard OCTH6 (while reversing causing injury/death of the spotter/other workman present in the vicinity) has the highest risk score of 350, whereas the hazard OCTH2 (uncontrolled movement of tipper resulting in toppling from height) has the lowest risk score of 1.5. The paper also outlined the detailed work programs/control plan of the mining establishment along with responsibility and time frame to eliminate or reduce the risks associated with opencast transportation to improve workplace safety and health.

