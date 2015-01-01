Abstract

Sexual self-schemas (SSSs) are cognitive generalizations about one's sexual aspects. The aim of this study was to explore the possible effects of intimate partner violence (IPV) and the sexual myths about sexual behavior or roles on women's sexual self-schemas. The research had a cross-sectional and observational design. Fifty women from a psychiatry outpatient clinic between the ages of 18-50 were given the Sexual Self-Schema Scale, sexual myths questionnaire, Beck Depression Inventory, Beck Anxiety Inventory, Golombok-Rust Inventory of Sexual Satisfaction, and Domestic Violence Against Women Scale. A significant relationship was found between the duration of marriage (years) and "Direct/Outspoken" schema (p = .020, r = 0.29). This schema was also correlated with emotional (p = .037, r = - 0.29), total violence score (p = .028, r = - 0.27), and sexual myth score (p = .033, r = 0.26). After the regression analysis, it was observed that the effect of emotional violence and sexual myth score on the "Direct/Outspoken" schema remained significant. Correcting sexual myths through sexual education can make women's SSSs into positive way. In addition, interventions can be made to increase SSSs positively in women exposed to IPV. It is recommended that clinicians take a holistic approach by questioning the sexual functions and schemas of women in addition to IPV in women who experience it and have depression or anxiety disorders. As a policy implication, education about women's rights and sexuality should also be given. Adequate psychological support should be provided to reduce the impact of IPV on SSS.

