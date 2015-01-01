Abstract

[SafetyLit note: HPA Axis: hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis]



Maternal HPA axis dysregulation during early pregnancy can negatively affect maternal functioning. However, findings are mixed regarding how intimate partner violence (IPV), a common traumatic stressor, impacts HPA axis regulation during pregnancy. Interactions between IPV and mental health symptoms as they influence cortisol production are rarely examined, especially among pregnant women. Therefore, this study examined the impact of IPV, mental health symptoms, and their interactions on the maternal HPA axis during early pregnancy; 255 pregnant women, oversampled for experiences of IPV, completed a laboratory stressor and measures of depressive and post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) at 15-18 weeks of pregnancy. Participants provided saliva samples following the Trier Social Stress Test that were assayed for cortisol; the area under the curve with respect to ground (AUCg) was computed as a measure of cortisol reactivity. The interactive effects of IPV, depressive symptoms, and PTSS on AUCg were significant, but the main effects were not. At low levels of depressive symptoms, the association between IPV and AUCg was negative; at moderate levels of depressive symptoms, it was not significant, and at high levels, it was positive. At low and moderate levels of PTSS, the effects of IPV on cortisol AUCg were not significant, but at high levels, the association was positive. IPV during early pregnancy was associated with both hyperactive and blunted stress reactivity, depending on the type and severity of mental health symptoms. These patterns of dysregulation of the HPA axis may have differential effects both for women's functioning throughout pregnancy as well as for the offspring.

Language: en