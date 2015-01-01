Abstract

BACKGROUND: Internet addiction, defined as uncontrolled behaviour resulting from the use of the Internet without the influence of addictive substances, which can seriously impair academic, occupational and social functioning. Non-suicidal self-injury, defined as self-injurious behaviour without the intent to die, and its addictive characteristics are similar to those of Internet addiction. Currently, there is a lack of research on the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury and Internet addiction. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury and internet addiction among college students and the role of self-concealment in this relationship.



METHODS: In this study, data were collected online between December 2022 and January 2023 from 600 university students in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, using purposive sampling. The questionnaires included the Non-Suicidal Self-Injury Inventory (NSSI), the Self-Concealment Scale (SCS) and the Internet Addiction Test (IAT).



RESULTS: A total of 573 valid questionnaires were recovered, with a valid recovery rate of 95.50%. CONCLUTION: The results suggest that self-concealment plays a partial mediating role between non-suicidal self-injury and internet addiction among college students. The authors emphasized the importance of internet addiction. In order to reduce the occurrence of internet addiction, schools should provide targeted interventions to promote the psychological health of college students' internet addictive behaviours.

