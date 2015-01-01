|
Chen X, Ma Q, Peng X, Yang H, Ye Z, Yang C, He C. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e406.
37990280
BACKGROUND: Internet addiction, defined as uncontrolled behaviour resulting from the use of the Internet without the influence of addictive substances, which can seriously impair academic, occupational and social functioning. Non-suicidal self-injury, defined as self-injurious behaviour without the intent to die, and its addictive characteristics are similar to those of Internet addiction. Currently, there is a lack of research on the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury and Internet addiction. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between non-suicidal self-injury and internet addiction among college students and the role of self-concealment in this relationship.
Language: en
College students; Humans; Internet; Schools; Cross-Sectional Studies; Students/psychology; Internet addiction; *Internet Addiction Disorder; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology/psychology; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-concealment