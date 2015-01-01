Abstract

The perceptual dysfunctions have been fundamental causes of cognitive and emotional problems in patients with major depressive disorder. However, visual system impairment in depression has been underexplored. Here, we explored functional connectivity in a large cohort of first-episode medication-naïve patients with major depressive disorder (n = 190) and compared it with age- and sex-matched healthy controls (n = 190). A recently developed individual-oriented approach was applied to parcellate the cerebral cortex into 92 regions of interest using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data. Significant reductions in functional connectivities were observed between the right lateral occipitotemporal junction within the visual network and 2 regions of interest within the sensorimotor network in patients. The volume of right lateral occipitotemporal junction was also significantly reduced in major depressive disorder patients, indicating that this visual region is anatomically and functionally impaired. Behavioral correlation analysis showed that the reduced functional connectivities were significantly associated with inhibition control in visual-motor processing in patients. Taken together, our data suggest that functional connectivity between visual network and sensorimotor network already shows a significant reduction in the first episode of major depressive disorder, which may interfere with the inhibition control in visual-motor processing. The lateral occipitotemporal junction may be a hub of disconnection and may play a role in the pathophysiology of major depressive disorder.

Language: en