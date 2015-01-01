|
Laninga-Wijnen L, Yanagida T, Garandeau CF, Malamut ST, Veenstra R, Salmivalli C. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37990407
The finding that victims' psychological problems tend to be exacerbated in lower-victimization classrooms has been referred to as the "healthy context paradox." The current study has put the healthy context paradox to a strict test by examining whether classroom-level victimization moderates bidirectional within- and between-person associations between victimization and psychological adjustment. Across one school year, 3,470 Finnish 4th to 9th graders (Mage = 13.16, 46.1% boys) reported their victimization, depressive symptoms, anxiety, and self-esteem. Three types of multilevel models (cross-lagged panel, latent change score, and random-intercept cross-lagged panel) were estimated for each indicator of psychological adjustment.
victimization; depressive symptoms; anxiety; self-esteem; healthy context paradox