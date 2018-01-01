Abstract

[SafetyLit note: This article concerns the Eastern European nation.]



Injuries represent a significant burden on societies, resulting in deaths and health care costs incurred during Emergency Department visits and hospitalizations. This research aimed to estimate the burden of traumatic injury of patients treated and evaluated in the Emergency Department of the University Hospital in Georgia. A retrospective study was conducted at the University Hospital of Georgia for all trauma patients from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Visits were identified from existing electronic medical records, using the iCREATE Registry as a model. Data collected included patient demographics, injury characteristics, and injury costs. To estimate the direct costs of trauma treatment, data were obtained from the cost accounting database. A total of 2445 injured patients aged 0 to 91 years were medically examined during the study period and about 65% of them were male. Most of the injured patients were school-age children (31%). The leading mechanism of injury in the Emergency Departments were falls (45%). Most of the patients (78%) suffered from moderate injuries and needed only outpatient treatment. The total direct costs for all patients were $248 628. Fall-related injury costs accounted for most direct medical costs (51%), followed by road traffic crashes related costs (23%). Road traffic injured patients had the highest total mean costs ($269). Injuries result in a substantial number of Emergency Department visits and significant medical costs in Georgia. Understanding the characteristics of these injuries is essential for targeting injury prevention.

