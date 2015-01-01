Abstract

INTRODUCTION: First responders and other public safety personnel (PSP; e.g. correctional workers, firefighters, paramedics, police, public safety communicators) are often exposed to events that have the potential to be psychologically traumatizing. Such exposures may contribute to poor mental health outcomes and a greater need to seek mental health care. However, a theoretically driven, structured qualitative study of barriers and facilitators of help-seeking behaviours has not yet been undertaken in this population. This study used the Theoretical Domains Framework (TDF) to identify and better understand critical barriers and facilitators of help-seeking and accessing mental health care for a planned First Responder Operational Stress Injury (OSI) clinic.



METHODS: We conducted face-to-face, one-on-one semistructured interviews with 24 first responders (11 firefighters, five paramedics, and eight police officers), recruited using purposive and snowball sampling. Interviews were analyzed using deductive content analysis. The TDF guided study design, interview content, data collection, and analysis.



RESULTS: The most reported barriers included concerns regarding confidentiality, lack of trust, cultural competency of clinicians, lack of clarity about the availability and accessibility of services, and stigma within first responder organizations. Key themes influencing help-seeking were classified into six of the TDF's 14 theoretical domains: environmental context and resources; knowledge; social influences; social/professional role and identity; emotion; and beliefs about consequences.



CONCLUSION: The results identified key actions that can be utilized to tailor interventions to encourage attendance at a First Responder OSI Clinic. Such approaches include providing transparency around confidentiality, policies to ensure greater cultural competency in all clinic staff, and clear descriptions of how to access care; routinely involving families; and addressing stigma.

Language: fr